Those 'Little Free Libraries' are everywhere, but how can you find one? How can you make one? What are the rules? Are there any rules? We'll discuss all of these and more in this article.

I've said it once, and I'll say it again: our community library is one of the last absolute gems our society still has, and we need to cherish it. Nowhere else can you get the world of information and entertainment beyond imagination for you to take home and enjoy, all for free.

In the past couple of years, people in our community have been taking the library system a little closer to home by setting up what's called a "Little Free Library".

What Is a Little Free Library?

As you're driving by, and you see fancy-looking mailboxes in front of people's houses, most likely, that is a Little Free Library. It's a way to share the books you love with your neighborhoods, that works on the honor system, "take a book, leave a book."

For the longest time, I'd keep the books I've read and display them on my shelf, like my own personal trophy. As those 'trophies' added up, I started running out of room. I've donated them, sold some of them, but there were still so many, now we have an answer.

How to Start Your Own Little Free Library

The Little Free Library is not just a Washington or a United States thing. It is worldwide, and it's easy to start. If you've ever built a bird house, or a personal mailbox, then it's not that different and there are no real rules (unless you're planning on putting a post in the ground, then, please, call before you dig at at 811 to make sure you don't hit and damage any utilities, or yourself).

How to Find a Little Free Library in Washington

There is a community around the Little Free Libraries. If you're not part of it, you can head over to LittleFreeLibrary.org and join.

By joining and even checking out their app, you know where they're located in your neighborhood, and even make sure your Little Free Library is on the list.

Keep it stocked, and hopefully people will abide by the honor system, and help by swapping books, so that people who love reading, young and old, can enjoy.

