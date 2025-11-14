Did you know about the lake in Oregon that disappears once a year?

When I first heard about it, I didn’t believe it, but sure enough, Lost Lake is a thing, and then it isn’t for a while, then it is again.

It’s weird, awesome, and kind of creepy, although scientists believe they know what exactly is going on.

The Mysterious Legends Around Lost Lake

Before we discuss what science claims is going on, let’s talk about the mysterious possibilities that his lake holds. After all, the lake has become a fun attraction to people and has developed quite a folklore around it. Everything from UFOs hiding while it is full of water to Sasquatch using it as a type of interdimensional portal.

What Is Lost Lake and Where Is It in Oregon?

Lost Lake, inside Oregon’s Willamette National Forest, and according to scientists, the lake is above a series of lava tunnels from previous ‘volcanic activity’.

The lake drains into these tubes, and then slowly refills during the winter and rainy seasons. Once summer warms everything up, the water goes away.

The Science Behind Oregon’s Disappearing Lake

“Scientists believe the lava tubes are part of a vast underground system formed thousands of years ago when flowing lava hardened on the surface but left hollow channels beneath. The exact destination of the disappearing water remains uncertain, but it’s thought to replenish underground aquifers.”

– Facts They Don’t Teach You Facebook Page.

For more on Lost Lake, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting’s website, OPB.org, & check out these videos.

