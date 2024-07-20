Anyone who has ever flown out of a large airport knows the pain in the butt it can be.

The anxiety of getting through security and getting to your gate on time is just the tip of the iceberg.

You do your best to plan ahead, but nowadays, even showing up two hours early isn’t enough.

I was raised to ‘plan for the worst; that way, only the best will happen.’

In situations like flying, where you have very little control over your fate, what you can do to prepare is best.

I’ve found the best way, as of late, to get an idea of the possible agitation

I’m about to face, is to search the reviews, and with a family vacation coming up, I’m glad (and sad) that I did.

Can I Bring This to the Seattle Airport Canva loading...

I had hoped that the 1-star Reviews for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac) would have been more comical, but nope. Instead, they enlightened me about things that were never on my radar of troubles I could face.

The reviews were full of missed flights, long lines, and unclean areas.

Reading all of the negative reviews can paint a very bleak picture.

But keep in mind, for these 39 1-Star Google Reviews, the SeaTac Airport (as of this writing) is sitting at a 4.0 average with over 31 thousand reviews.

So when I say I look for the worst, these are the ones I could find.

39 SeaTac International Airport 1-Star Google Reviews! It's always best to plan for the worst so only the best will happen. These 1-star Google Reviews can give you an idea of what may come when you're flying into and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

When it comes down to it, the best advice I could gleam from all of these reviews:

Show up EXTRA early (3+ hours)

Wear comfy shoes

Dress weather appropriate

Eat before you go

But don’t eat too much; you have to use the restroom.

Make sure your items are “Fully Charged”.

How has your experience with SeaTac airport been? Tap the App and share your story.

Get our free mobile app

Check Out 18 Surprising Things You’re Allowed To Take on an Airplane We all know what we aren't allowed to bring with us on an airplane but here are 18 things you might be surprised to learn you CAN take on your flight. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Airplane crash simulation training exercise Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media

TRENDING NOW: