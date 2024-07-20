39 Seattle-Tacoma International Airport 1-Star Google Reviews!
Anyone who has ever flown out of a large airport knows the pain in the butt it can be.
The anxiety of getting through security and getting to your gate on time is just the tip of the iceberg.
You do your best to plan ahead, but nowadays, even showing up two hours early isn’t enough.
I was raised to ‘plan for the worst; that way, only the best will happen.’
In situations like flying, where you have very little control over your fate, what you can do to prepare is best.
I’ve found the best way, as of late, to get an idea of the possible agitation
I’m about to face, is to search the reviews, and with a family vacation coming up, I’m glad (and sad) that I did.
I had hoped that the 1-star Reviews for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac) would have been more comical, but nope. Instead, they enlightened me about things that were never on my radar of troubles I could face.
The reviews were full of missed flights, long lines, and unclean areas.
Reading all of the negative reviews can paint a very bleak picture.
But keep in mind, for these 39 1-Star Google Reviews, the SeaTac Airport (as of this writing) is sitting at a 4.0 average with over 31 thousand reviews.
So when I say I look for the worst, these are the ones I could find.
39 SeaTac International Airport 1-Star Google Reviews!
Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!
When it comes down to it, the best advice I could gleam from all of these reviews:
- Show up EXTRA early (3+ hours)
- Wear comfy shoes
- Dress weather appropriate
- Eat before you go
- But don’t eat too much; you have to use the restroom.
- Make sure your items are “Fully Charged”.
How has your experience with SeaTac airport been? Tap the App and share your story.
Check Out 18 Surprising Things You’re Allowed To Take on an Airplane
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
Airplane crash simulation training exercise
Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media