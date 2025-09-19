With politics being so polarizing (especially nowadays), it's nice to see someone take the topic and poke holes in it, in order to let the funny out. Especially at a non-national level, you don't see this very often, but with what I just saw, I may be paying closer attention to more local politics.

Many people think that politicians are nothing but puppets, and at least for the YouTube Channel, The Seattle Channel, you're half right.

This channel has been bringing the public Seattle council meetings in the form of sock puppets, and it is pretty entertaining.

puppets YouTube/The Seattle Channel loading...

The Seattle Channel Brings City Council Meetings to Life

"The Seattle City Council is really not OK. All clips are based on true events with real audio from council meetings."

That is the description for the channel, and with less than a thousand subscribers and 34 videos adding a bit of humor to local politics, those numbers, I'm sure, are going to go up.

Sure, the backgrounds are hand-drawn, and the sock puppets don't really look like who they're trying to portray (depending on the puppet), but that's part of the brilliance of this channel.

Real Audio, Real Issues – Through a Sock Puppet Lens

The video above featured audio from 3 hours of public testimony, which addressed SPD (Seattle Police Department) surveillance and the Seattle Office of Civil Rights, among other governmental agencies in Seattle (according to a comment post from The Seattle Channel on September 15th).

Kudos to the creators, it is not easy work to listen to hours and hours of these government meetings, selecting and compiling the audio, and don't get me started on the skill to create puppets (no matter what they may look like, that is work). I'm an amateur ventriloquist, so I've got some practice creating puppets.

If nothing else, these videos prove that it really is "legislative sausage making at its finest"

Do I think all council meetings need to be held with sock puppets? Part of me wants to say yes, just for the sheer absurdity of the situation, but with my fears of the continuing Idiocracy of the world, I'm afraid of what would come next.

What do you think? Tap the App and let us know.

