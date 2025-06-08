An Open Letter To Street Walkers in Washington!

Okay, based on the headline, you might be thinking this ‘open letter’ is meant for something it’s not. Get your mind out of the gutter (where I accidentally led it) and pay attention, especially if you walk the streets of Yakima.

Now that the weather is getting better and it’s brighter out, more and more people are out walking.

I am one of them, walking the streets of Yakima, Washington. I notice it when I'm driving, but it’s even worse when you’re side-by-side, how distracted people are while walking.

For exercise or travel, this observation fits both; you're doing a task, that sadly, you're not good at doing while multi-tasking! Put your phone down and walk!

Especially if you’re at an intersection, you have two-ton death machines (cars) all around you. Accidents can happen in the blink of an eye; be aware of your surroundings and PAY ATTENTION.

We’ve seen videos of people walking down the street, faces glued to their phones, and they walk into something. It’s funny; we laugh, and no real harm is done (hopefully).

But when you’re standing at an intersection, not paying attention, you could walk when it’s not your turn, or simply not be aware of your surroundings and someone in a car hits you (for whatever reason, they didn’t see you, they were dumb and are on their phone, etc.).

And a side rant, when you are walking across the street, don’t take your sweet time.

Walk With A Purpose!

We all have somewhere we need to go, and even if you think it’s cute and funny to take your time on that crosswalk (looking at you person with a fun song on that you just have to dance to), every extra second you take, that’s a second that something terrible could happen, all because of distraction (not just when you're behind the wheel).



