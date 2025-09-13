20 Best Names for Washington Cannabis Shops

Smoking weed in Washington legally has been a thing since 2012. In the year 2000, Colorado was the first state in America to take the bold step of making recreational marijuana legal. Washington was the second.

I'm not sure what pushed legislators over the edge to finally give cannabis the official stamp of approval, but I give them two joints up for the bravery and guts to make it happen.

Other states followed in our footsteps, knowing that it is a great way to raise taxes by allowing us to have freedom to partake of the toke on the state level.

A large marijuana plant Photo Credit Robert Nelson on Unsplash and Canva loading...

How are states allowed to make cannabis legal if it is illegal federally?

The 10th Amendment allows states to create their own laws (states powers) and that is the loophole that gives states the right to determine whether or not they want to declassify prosecuting folks for smoking weed.

A Joint Effort to Find the Best Pot Store Names

If I owned my own cannabis shop, I'd name it Let's Be Blunt. I'm claiming this name right here, so don't you dare steal it from me!

I had to weed through this long list of medically approved cannabis shops to find the best names. It was a lot of fun; I'm the perfect person to write this article; I've already covered this topic before.

Okay, all tokes, I mean, jokes, aside, this list is very helpful for travelers in Washington State in search for a cannabis store.

How about these real store names for starters:

Bud Commander

Marley 420

One Hit Wonder Cannabis

Sticky's

These shops have medical and/or recreational cannabis and are endorsed and approved by the Washington Department of Health. Find a list of other state-approved cannabis shops in Washington State here.

