The world is full of popular companies, but my jaw dropped when I saw how many actually got their starts in Washington state.

Washington State: Birthplace of Iconic Brands

Amazon, Boeing, Starbucks—The Big 3 from Washington

Of course we know the big ones, Amazon, Boeing, Starbucks. I mean, who hasn’t been scrolling on their phone, shopping on the Amazon App while sipping a Venti Carmel Macchiato (layered) while waiting for your Boeing 747 airplane to start boarding so you can finally get out of SeaTac airport?

View from an airplane at Seattle. Airplane wing, buildings, ocean in background Haotian Zheng via Unsplash loading...

Did I mention that the smart phone was from T-Mobile? All those companies and so many more got their start in Washington.

Could Your Startup Be the Next Washington Success Story?

Could your idea or company be the next one? In today’s current economy it’ll be tough. An uphill climb all the way. But I still have faith in hard work, will power, patience, and support your dream can be achieved.

