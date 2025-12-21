What is your New Year's Resolution? Is it something to better yourself? A new skill? Or are you planning to relax and take more “Me Time”? Or are you going for something drastic and making an Evil New Year's Resolution (after all, resolutions don’t have to be for the good)?

We Got New Year, New Ideas For You!

No matter your intentions, we have creative and unique ideas for you to strive for in the new year (once you achieve these new skills, how you practice them is up to you… don’t be evil!)

girl looking mean Josh Snader via Unsplash loading...

My New Year's Resolution

There are a lot of resolutions I plan to make and need to do. Exercise more, eat better, get more (and better) sleep and rest, re-prioritize my life so I can have time for the things that matter. A pretty standard list of goals and resolutions. But then I have the weirder and more unique ones.

New Year, New Skills

On my bucket list is to learn more about my car and home, and how to fix things on my own. With the world of information at my fingertips and a tutorial for everything on YouTube, the only thing stopping me is a lack of time and a lack of motivation.

READ MORE: 5 New Years Resolutions That You Can Actually Keep!

On a completely shellfish and annoying level (this is where the evil resolutions come into play). I plan to learn how to play the ukulele. I received one for a Christmas gift from Santa two years ago, and I have yet to learn a single song.

bald man with lil guitar tsm/Timmy! loading...

I'm sure my wife and our little dog will support me, but secretly hate and dread every single pluck and twang of a string.

That’s my creative resolution? What about yours? Take a look at our list and then if you plan to try one of these (or another unique one), Tap the App and let us know, and we’ll check back in March!

10 Creative New Years Resolutions You Should Try Check out these creative New Year's resolution ideas that might help you actually stick to your goals this year! Gallery Credit: Canva / Jason Laird