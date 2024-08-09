Do Drive-In Theaters Still Exist in Washington?
One of my favorite memories of growing up was going to a drive-in Movie Theater. Many people have never been to one, and some have never even heard of them. They did make a small comeback during the pandemic, but it didn't last. So we're stuck with a few scattered around the state, as well as our heartfelt memories of the incredible theaters of yesteryear.
Memories like being crammed in the trunk of a car with my brother and 4 cousins so we could see Weekend at Bernie's 2. Or having my parents take me to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 on one screen while they watched Body of Evidence on the other (yeah, my attention changed a couple of times).
For those who don't know what a Drive-In Movie Theater is, it was a movie theatre, only a parking lot with a giant screen. They were all the rage in the 1950s, with over 4,000 theaters across the U.S. Our last Drive-In Theater in Yakima (4309 W. Nob Hill Blvd) closed shop in 2001.
People would go to the theater, sit in their cars, and grab a little speaker and hang it from their window, or as technology improved, tune into a specific frequency on their car's radio to get sound. As far as popcorn, there was a concession stand/booth/trailer for you to make your purchases. I love going to the theaters now, but they just aren't the same.
So how many Drive-In Theatres does Washington state still have? More than I expected! Luckily for us, the fine folks at Stacker crunched the numbers and figured it out! Take a look at the states with the most drive-in Movie Theaters!
Now, Stacker stated that we only had 4 theaters, but I was able to find 5 in Washington State. In case you're interested in a trek to the theater for a trip down nostalgia lane.
Blue Fox Drive-in
1403 North Monroe Landing Road
Oak Harbor, WA 98277
Rodeo Drive-in
7369 Washington Highway 3
Bremerton, WA 98312
Auto Vue Drive-in Theatre
444 Auto View Road
Colville, WA 99114
Wheel-in Motor Movie
210 Theatre Rd
Port Townsend, WA 98368
Skyline Drive-in
182 S.E. Brewer Road
Shelton, WA 98584
BONUS!!!
& Listener Travis Giarde reminded us of one that is TECHINCALLY in Oregon, but close enough to Washington, that we should include it. Right you are!
M-F Drive In Theater
84322 OR-11
Milton-Freewater, OR 97862
Have you gone to a drive-in movie theater? If so, when, where and what did you see! Tap the App and let us know!
