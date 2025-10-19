With Halloween right around the corner, we have a list just for you, just in time to get your spooky drink on. So get ready for some road trips for spooky season to enjoy some spirits, with some spirits.

I’m a huge fan of the TV show Ghost Adventures and plan to visit some of the locations that have been filmed in Washington (4 places to my memory: The Renton Theatre in Seattle, Pope Marinee House in Walla Walla, the Bates Psychiatric Hospital in Everett, and Cape Disappointment Lighthouse in Ilwaco). But I’ve had my fair share of weird encounters of the paranormal kind.

For almost two years, I co-owned a comedy club in Yakima, Washington called The Yakima Laugh Lounge. It was inside a hotel on South 1st Street as you make your way towards Selah, Washington.

bar with people in it, who are blurry.

The hotel and bar (comedy club) had been several businesses over the years, but for the time that I worked in that building, I saw and heard things that made me a believer.

Footsteps on the roof, where there was no 2nd floor or roof access available. Lights going on and off, on their own, at random. Strange noises and things going missing.

Yes, many of these things can be explained, especially in a hotel setting, but the feeling of being watched when you were there alone was tough to get over, and one particular experience, I can not explain.

yellow caution signs laying on a wet floor

One of the staff had just finished mopping the floor of the kitchen area. He had warned me as we passed the hallway, as he saw I was taking stuff back to the kitchen. I turned on the lights back to the kitchen, spotted wet footprints that started out in the middle of the room, and went straight into a wall, with one of the footprints cut in half by the wall.

No way to explain it. No phone for a photo, no one else around, just me and the uneasy feeling.

Maybe a visit to one of these locations in Washington can give YOU the same creepiness I encountered.

