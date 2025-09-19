How early is too early to start decorating for the Holidays? I’ve talked about this question many times, but the one thing I’ve never really done is get your direct opinion.

When Do Washington Residents Start Decorating for Holidays?

The first Saturday of August, as my wife and I were walking around our little Yakima neighborhood, I noticed more and more Halloween decorations, nearly three months ahead of the holiday.

Now, my normal stance is, if it’s not hurting anyone, go for it. Make your house look creepy and entertaining for my and the rest of our communities enjoyment. Go nuts and thank you!

(NOTE: My wife hates giant spiders, so if we could back off on those, that would save me quite a bit of emotional drama, thank you).

Are Stores to Blame—or Are We Just Buying Too Soon?

With that being said, many (myself included) gripe about how the commercialization of holidays kicks in earlier and earlier. The sad fact is, if we didn’t buy it, they wouldn't do it.

OR are we buying it because it’s there and we feel the need to “keep up with the Joneses”?

Holiday Decor in Washington: Fun or Frustrating?

By this point, figuring out the logistics of the cause and effect of earlier start times for holiday shopping and decorating doesn’t really matter; it’s here, and we can either participate, ignore it, or become a Halloween Scrooge in August.

I’m noticing in my life, I’m tending to ignore it more and more. Not handing out candy and even in the past few years, I haven't even bothered to decorate for Christmas, something that is a time-honored tradition in my family, like with many in Washington and elsewhere.

READ MORE: Yakima, Washington Family Gets Patriotic With Halloween Decorations (VIIDEO)

Where do you stand? Take the poll below, and let us know, or like I said above, feel free to send a message to us on our station app.

