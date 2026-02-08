When you think about the holiday of Valentine's Day, the images of hearts, flowers, and chocolates spring to mind. Those are all fine and dandy, but to be honest, that stuff is mostly for the ladies (mostly). What about the men on Valentine's Day?

What's A Manly Valentine's Day?

Technically, there is a Valentine's Day for men. It's a satirical holiday that takes place on March 14th. I'd rather not write the name of the "Holiday" in this article, so I'll just include this handy Wikipedia link.

man holding a plate fo bbq Luis Santoyo via Unsplash loading...

Now, if you were to think of something for a manly Valentine's Day, images of Monster Trucks, Bar B Que, and the scene from the film Predator where everyone is in the jungle shooting into the trees for roughly 40 seconds, spending roughly 3,000 rounds of ammunition, pop into your head. You know, "Man Stuff"!

But that is all well and good in the imagination, but for the rest, what do we men REALLY want for Valentine's Day?

READ MORE: Valentine's Gifts You MIGHT Want To Avoid!

Sure, you can make all the sex jokes you want, but I'm pretty sure women don't mind that aspect of Valentine's Day (just hoping for more four-play with complimentary back and foot rub).

(NOTE TO MY WIFE: See, I am taking notes).

Here's what our male Washington listeners chimed in with when they were asked what they REALLY wanted for Valentine's Day (besides the stuff that is celebrated on March 14th... even though it might still be on the list due to the popularity). Check out their responses below.

What Washington Men REALLY Want For Valentine's Day We asked men what they really want for Valentine's Day and the comments did not disappoint! Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

What do YOU really want for Valentine's Day (besides the obvious)? Tap the App and let us know.

