Washington is one of the most beautiful places to live in the entire country. The joke is how we are lucky enough to get a good mix of all 4 seasons, and sometimes they all happen in one day. But two cities in Washington outshine them all, at least when it comes to desirability of where to live, especially by people who don’t live there.

A report by marketing and branding firm Resonance listed America’s Best Cities, and survey respondents from all over the country were asked which cities they would love to move to.

What Makes These Washington Cities So Appealing?

The survey asked questions about livability, lovability, and prosperity, and respondents, citing the best job opportunities and overall perception, were some of the key things that helped Washington snag 2 spots on the 100 list of the Best Cities.

Seattle Ranked #5 Among the World’s Best Cities

Claiming the 5th position of the World’s Best Cities list is Seattle.

“America’s understated West Coast urban wonderland is quietly blossoming into a talent and visitor magnet. Now, if it can only keep the cost of entry reasonable.”

– WorldsBestCities.com

Spokane Also Earns a Spot on the Top 100 Cities List

The other city that many on the outside would love to build a life in is Spokane, coming in at #72.

“The bikeable, bustling, and progressively more delicious Washington Wonderland.”

– WorldsBestCities.com

Every city has its pros and cons, but do you think Seattle and Spokane are really the best cities in Washington? Or do you think once someone moves in, they may be looking for the road out? Tap the App and let us know.

