How Tough Are WA and OR? Not Very, Says This Fun State Ranking

If the states were people, who would win in a fist fight? No, I’m not drunk while writing this. However, I’m not sure about the person who originally thought of this question.

But thankfully, we have the research that will answer that question, and more importantly, where Washington and Oregon stand compared to the rest of the United States.

My dad can beat up your dad!” Most have heard or yelled that once or twice while growing up, but now we can yell “my state can beat up your state” and be confident after the research from Ranker.com.

I stumbled upon this research while going down the rabbit hole of Suit-Jitsu, the ‘Formalwear Martial Art’ (you can read all about that here). And I LOL’d… out loud.

Now, when I said “research” above, I was being a little tongue-in-cheek. Please don’t punch me. Ranker asked all of us who we thought would win a no-holds-barred, knock-down, drag-out, and we answered. Here are the top 10 states.

Did any in the Pacific Northwest make the list? Check it out, and we’ll discuss where we stand after.

Top 10 Toughest States In A Fistfight

Ranker.com has ranked the top states that would win in a fistfight.

Gallery Credit: Chris Wolfe

Where Do Washington and Oregon Rank?

No, none of the Pacific Northwest cracked the top 10. Sadly enough, we’d get our butts kicked by almost the entire country.

As of this writing, Washington ranks #42 in toughness, whereas Oregon is just two spots behind at #44. At least we won’t get pushed around by Delaware any time soon!

Check out the full ranking here.

