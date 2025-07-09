A “TOE” was found gift-wrapped in a box, abandoned in a Washington State park last month. Was it a gift gone wrong? A type of ‘mob message’? What we know and what we can speculate below.



The severed toe was found by Kevin Ewing at the Dash Point State Park’s property line border. He and his family were walking along the grounds and enjoying Father’s Day when he noticed the gift-wrapped package.

grassy area, picnic table, fire pit for bbq.

Investigating the weird present, he unwrapped the green cloth packaging and yellow string from the pine box, and inside was a toe along with some other head-scratching items (pictured here).

What Was With The Severed Toe Found At Washington State Park?

According to The Federal Way Mirror, a few other items were inside the box with the toe.

Feather

Burned Grass

Sage

Tobacco

Lavender

Near the box, Ewing saw a dead seagull, which he stated looked mutilated.

Alerting officials, the Washington State Patrol is now investigating the case, and alerts have gone out to nearby agencies and medical facilities.

big toe, grassy hiking trail with a sign that says hiking to the left.

The toe appears to be from an adult man, and according to Ewing, it looked to have been roughly severed, and not a clean cut.

“The toe definitely did not look like it was amputated. It definitely didn’t look like a surgeon had taken it off.”

- Kevin Ewing via The Federal Way Mirror

What do you think the purpose of this toe-in-a-box found in Washington was for? Witchcraft? Revenge? Accident involving a prankster? Mob message? Tap the App and let us know your thoughts.

