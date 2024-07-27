A Free Gift For Visitors in Washington? What Could It Be?

A Free Gift For Visitors in Washington? What Could It Be?

Canva

Nothing in life is free. Someone, somewhere, is going to pay for it.

Yes, that is true, but if payment wasn’t an option, what would be a good gift?

What type of gift would represent our city, valley, or state?

We asked our listeners and readers the question:

What free thing should be given to visitors who come to Washington?

For the immediate answer of “Nothing is free,” the rebuttal to that comment was a simple one-word answer: “Advice.

Canva
loading...

There were a lot of joke answers (at least, I hope they were being sarcastic and joking).

  • Dirt
  • A postcard
  • A ticket back home / Map with directions to leave
  • Condoms
  • Narcan

One answer seemed so brilliant that I think it would actually work: a one-day pass to our local parks!

RELATED READING: 5 Things You Don't Wanna Buy At A Washington Yard Sale

With as much as we spend on Discover passes, I’d love it when my relatives from out of town come and visit; they take ME somewhere fun and relaxing.

As great a suggestion as a Park Pass is, it is not the top suggestion for what to give visitors.

Canva
loading...

Here are the Top 3 Suggestions for Washington Visitor Gifts:

#3 Nothing
They don’t need anything. The beauty of Washington is enough.

Canva
loading...

#2 Beer / Wine!
Our state is plentiful of hops and vineyards, so why not!?

Canva
loading...

#1 Apple
It makes sense. We are known for them, they taste great, and if we don’t really like the visitor (looking at you, my creepy cousin), they can make really good projectiles.

Townsquare Media / Sarah J
loading...

Agree with these 3? What would you give a visitor to Washington? Tap the App and let us know!

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

10 Washington State Town Names That Don’t Sound Like Washington

Do these 10 Washington State towns sound like they belong in Washington?

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Washington's Top 10 Commodities

Let's plow through some of Washington state's top producing commodities, based on information from the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ