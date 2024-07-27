A Free Gift For Visitors in Washington? What Could It Be?
“Nothing in life is free. Someone, somewhere, is going to pay for it.”
Yes, that is true, but if payment wasn’t an option, what would be a good gift?
What type of gift would represent our city, valley, or state?
We asked our listeners and readers the question:
“What free thing should be given to visitors who come to Washington?”
For the immediate answer of “Nothing is free,” the rebuttal to that comment was a simple one-word answer: “Advice.”
There were a lot of joke answers (at least, I hope they were being sarcastic and joking).
- Dirt
- A postcard
- A ticket back home / Map with directions to leave
- Condoms
- Narcan
One answer seemed so brilliant that I think it would actually work: a one-day pass to our local parks!
With as much as we spend on Discover passes, I’d love it when my relatives from out of town come and visit; they take ME somewhere fun and relaxing.
As great a suggestion as a Park Pass is, it is not the top suggestion for what to give visitors.
Here are the Top 3 Suggestions for Washington Visitor Gifts:
#3 Nothing
They don’t need anything. The beauty of Washington is enough.
#2 Beer / Wine!
Our state is plentiful of hops and vineyards, so why not!?
#1 Apple
It makes sense. We are known for them, they taste great, and if we don’t really like the visitor (looking at you, my creepy cousin), they can make really good projectiles.
Agree with these 3? What would you give a visitor to Washington? Tap the App and let us know!
