How Bad Will Washington’s Winter Be? Farmers’ Almanac Says…

When summer hits, all I hear from family members and friends is, “It’s too hot!!!”

Then, a couple of months later, when winter hits, all they say is, “It’s too cold!!!”

And in that rare time frame between the two extremes, I get, “It’s too pumpkin’ spicy!”

I guess we’re never happy about the weather, but at least we can plan ahead with the right tools.

The most trusted tool for over two centuries has been The Farmers’ Almanac!

Farmers use this guide to plan ahead, and the rest of us use this tool to decide how we will complain about the weather.

(Sorry, I’m in the camp of hating snow when I have to work and drive in it).

What Does The Farmers’ Almanac Say For 2024/2025

If the Almanac is truly to be trusted, we in Washington better get our waterproof boots ready for a wet, windy, and slushy season.

How Accurate Is The Farmers’ Almanac?

Like with the groundhog, people question the accuracy of the guide that so many hold in high regard.

When it comes down to it, if a 2010 study from the University of Illinois is to be believed, the Almanac is only batting at 52% accuracy.

With those odds, you could flip a coin or consult a Magic 8-Ball (which I might do in the near future).

Do you rely on the Almanac, or do you have another way to predict the weather? Tap the App and share your secrets!

