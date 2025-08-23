We’ll be celebrating World Beard Day on Saturday, September 6th, this year, and there are several ways you can celebrate it.

Personally, I like to crank ZZ Top while watching reruns of Duck Dynasty and practicing my wizardry spells, but how will you be celebrating?

Fun Ways to Celebrate Beard Day in Washington

Will you attempt to grow it out? Will you style it? Will you part it down the middle and instead of a ‘goatee’ create ‘goat-teeth’? The options are endless (although, I’m sure there’s and end somewhere, I’m just too busy braiding my chin growth to look for it).

man sitting in a char in a dark room, with his hands up in joy. De'von Wellesley via Unsplash loading...

I may be making a lot of jokes, but World Beard Day is a real thing, and a BIG thing. It has its own world day for Pete’s sake. Sorry, we’re talking about beards… for PAUL’s sake.



My friend Bobby (who has an amazing beard I might add) attended Beardfest two years ago at Bearded Monkey Music in Yakima, and not only did he have a blast, he took pictures!

older man with a white beard and a hat Tim Mossholder via Unsplash loading...

He showed me photos from the event, and I’ll be damned if I couldn’t pick out my friend!It was like a Where’s Waldo of Bob Ross’s (minus the awesome fro). It was amazing!

Well, if you’re looking to hang out with some manly men with beards so amazing that even Chuck Norris’s breath would be taken away, you’ll have good luck finding them at one of these 13 places/activities in Washington.



Send Us Your Beard Pics!

man in grey shirt with beard and sunglasses Emanuel Turbuc via Unsplash loading...

