Winter weather presents the perfect time for us to grab a book, snuggle up under the covers with a warm cup of something to drink in your mug, and read a good book. Let's celebrate the local authors who have ties to Washington!

Reading a good book Canva loading...

There are some really cool authors who still live in Washington State! I was recently at the library and finally found a copy of this one book I think you'll love to read, especially during Black History Month: Early African Americans in Our Yakima Valley History by Gilbert Chandler and Ester B. Delancey Huey. Ms. Huey lives in Yakima, and she is still "getting her flowers" from the community to this day!

Get our free mobile app

10 Books by 10 Authors You Never Knew Were from Washington Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

I confess, it's been a long time since I have done that, despite the fact I recently bought a cool-looking new book from my favorite Washington family-owned bookstore, Inklings.

I got The Davenports by Krystal Marquis. Have you heard of it?

The Davenports Krystal Marquis, Bookshop.org loading...

Other Washington authors I wanted to share with you include Deb Caletti and Donna Miscolta.

Donna has two cool books that have made a buzz in the book world:

Hola & Goodbye: Una Familia in Stories

Hola and Goodbye: Una Familia in Stories Donna Miscolta, bookshop.org loading...

Living Color: Angela Rubio Stories

Living Color: Angie Rubio Stories Donna Miscolta, bookshop.org loading...

If you want to find other great books written by local authors, check out this article about 15 of them that hail from the Tri-Cities. A new place I've discovered to buy books online is Bookshop.org.

Californians Moving to Washington State Are In for a Rude Awakening Here are 10 big differences that'll culture shock a Californian if they move to Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals