16 Things Gen Xers in Washington Grew Up With That STILL EXIST

What is Generation X? When are the Gen X years? If you type these questions into a search engine, you will see the years 1965 to 1980 pop up for Gen X.

Earlier this week, I jokingly made a social media post poking fun at my craving for avocado toast. I likened it to “Oh no, I must be turning into a Millennial.” It was a JOKE. Made in JEST. Right away, some friends reminded me on my social media post that there is nothing wrong with being a Millennial. Of course there isn’t! If you are a member of Gen X, however, sometimes you feel as though you have blended right into the generation that came after us and the Boomers ignore us and the Millennials are already talking about Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

A bunch of researchers found some things that existed during the time of Gen X that don’t exist anymore, however, I would like to present things that were created during the Gen Xers that Washington people of all ages couldn’t live without.

Gen Xers, I see you, I hear you, I am you! Somebody say, “Oh yeah!”

via GIPHY

Warning: Seeing this list a a Gen Xer will make you feel old. But it won’t make you feel invisible, which is the typical reaction as a member of Gen X. Most of us don’t even care that we’re invisible. We just let the Boomers and Millennials fight amongst themselves whilst we sit back and watch with snacks.

via GIPHY

1965
GATORADE

Getty Images
loading...

1966
DORITOS

Moment Editorial/Getty Images
loading...

1967
PIZZA ROLLS

Walmart.com
loading...

1968
ZIPLOC BAGS*

Walmart.com
loading...

1969
FUNYUNS

Walmart.com
loading...

1970
EDGE SHAVING GEL

Walmart.com
loading...

1971
CUP NOODLES

Walmart.com
loading...

1972
COTTONELLE BOOTY TISSUE PAPER

Walmart.com
loading...

 

1973
HULA HOOPS

Walmart.com
loading...
1974
BAILEY’S IRISH CREAM

Walmart.com
loading...

1975
WHACKAMOLE

screenshot via Game Room Guys
loading...

1976
ROACH MOTEL

Walmart.com
loading...

1977
CHIA PETS

Walmart.com
loading...

1978
REECE’S PIECES

Walmart.com
loading...

1979
HAPPY MEAL

McDonalds.com
loading...

1980
SRIRACHA SAUCE

Getty Images
loading...

*I was officially today year’s old when I found out it’s not actually spelled “Zip Lock Bags”. They are Ziploc bags.

