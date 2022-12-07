16 Things Gen Xers in Washington Grew Up With That STILL EXIST

What is Generation X? When are the Gen X years? If you type these questions into a search engine, you will see the years 1965 to 1980 pop up for Gen X.

Earlier this week, I jokingly made a social media post poking fun at my craving for avocado toast. I likened it to “Oh no, I must be turning into a Millennial.” It was a JOKE. Made in JEST. Right away, some friends reminded me on my social media post that there is nothing wrong with being a Millennial. Of course there isn’t! If you are a member of Gen X, however, sometimes you feel as though you have blended right into the generation that came after us and the Boomers ignore us and the Millennials are already talking about Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

A bunch of researchers found some things that existed during the time of Gen X that don’t exist anymore, however, I would like to present things that were created during the Gen Xers that Washington people of all ages couldn’t live without.

Gen Xers, I see you, I hear you, I am you! Somebody say, “Oh yeah!”



via GIPHY

Warning: Seeing this list a a Gen Xer will make you feel old. But it won’t make you feel invisible, which is the typical reaction as a member of Gen X. Most of us don’t even care that we’re invisible. We just let the Boomers and Millennials fight amongst themselves whilst we sit back and watch with snacks.



via GIPHY

1965

GATORADE

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

1966

DORITOS

Food Packaged Moment Editorial/Getty Images loading...

1967

PIZZA ROLLS

Totino's Pizza Rolls Walmart.com loading...

1968

ZIPLOC BAGS*

Ziploc Bags Walmart.com loading...

1969

FUNYUNS

Funyuns Walmart.com loading...

1970

EDGE SHAVING GEL

Edge Shaving Gel Walmart.com loading...

1971

CUP NOODLES

Original Cup Noodles Walmart.com loading...

1972

COTTONELLE BOOTY TISSUE PAPER

Cottonelle Tissue Paper Walmart.com loading...

1973

HULA HOOPS

Hula Hoops Walmart.com loading...

1974

BAILEY’S IRISH CREAM

Bailey's Irish Cream Walmart.com loading...

1975

WHACKAMOLE

Whack-A-Mole Arcade Game screenshot via Game Room Guys loading...

1976

ROACH MOTEL

Roach Motel Walmart.com loading...

1977

CHIA PETS

Chia Pet Walmart.com loading...

1978

REECE’S PIECES

Reece's Pieces Walmart.com loading...

1979

HAPPY MEAL

McDonald's Happy Meal McDonalds.com loading...

1980

SRIRACHA SAUCE

Sriracha Ordered By Department Of Public Health To Hold Shipments For 35 Days Getty Images loading...

*I was officially today year’s old when I found out it’s not actually spelled “Zip Lock Bags”. They are Ziploc bags.

