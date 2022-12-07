16 Things Gen Xers in Washington Grew Up With That STILL EXIST
What is Generation X? When are the Gen X years? If you type these questions into a search engine, you will see the years 1965 to 1980 pop up for Gen X.
Earlier this week, I jokingly made a social media post poking fun at my craving for avocado toast. I likened it to “Oh no, I must be turning into a Millennial.” It was a JOKE. Made in JEST. Right away, some friends reminded me on my social media post that there is nothing wrong with being a Millennial. Of course there isn’t! If you are a member of Gen X, however, sometimes you feel as though you have blended right into the generation that came after us and the Boomers ignore us and the Millennials are already talking about Gen Z and Gen Alpha.
A bunch of researchers found some things that existed during the time of Gen X that don’t exist anymore, however, I would like to present things that were created during the Gen Xers that Washington people of all ages couldn’t live without.
Gen Xers, I see you, I hear you, I am you! Somebody say, “Oh yeah!”
Warning: Seeing this list a a Gen Xer will make you feel old. But it won’t make you feel invisible, which is the typical reaction as a member of Gen X. Most of us don’t even care that we’re invisible. We just let the Boomers and Millennials fight amongst themselves whilst we sit back and watch with snacks.
1965
GATORADE
1966
DORITOS
1967
PIZZA ROLLS
1968
ZIPLOC BAGS*
1969
FUNYUNS
1970
EDGE SHAVING GEL
1971
CUP NOODLES
1972
COTTONELLE BOOTY TISSUE PAPER
1973
HULA HOOPS
1974
BAILEY’S IRISH CREAM
1975
WHACKAMOLE
1976
ROACH MOTEL
1977
CHIA PETS
1978
REECE’S PIECES
1979
HAPPY MEAL
1980
SRIRACHA SAUCE
*I was officially today year’s old when I found out it’s not actually spelled “Zip Lock Bags”. They are Ziploc bags.
