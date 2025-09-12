It's time for end of the summer parties and tailgating sports potlucks. If you're in a pickle (no pun intended) about what foods to bring to the party, here are three easy crockpot recipes you can make using ingredients grown and raised locally in Washington.

What a Load of Crock(pot)!

Over the summer, we tried some fun summer recipes using local cherries from the Yakima Valley, and bucatini, a viral recipe that was trending in Seattle and Tacoma. Now it's time to dig out that crockpot and put it to good use this fall.

1. Crockpot Seafood Broil

Shrimp Recipes Ricardo Dominguez on Unsplash loading...

Washington-grown garlic Dungeness Crab or your desired shellfish sourced from Washington Fresh Ears of Corn from a Washington farm Herbs like thyme or oregano from a local market or your backyard garden (or a friend's) Garlic, Onions or Leeks from a Washington grower or farmer's market Sausage from a local butcher

Here is the recipe:

2. Steak Strips with Mushrooms and Onions (Served over Mashed Potatoes)

Steak Strips Boaz Yahav on Unsplash loading...

Steak strips from your local butcher or a Yakima Valley or Skagit Valley ranch Washington-grown Potatoes Mushrooms grown and sold at your local farmer's market (or ones that you foraged yourself) Onions from a farmer's market (or try the produce stands on the side of the road in Naches) Your favorite Washington wine or beer to deglaze the pan

Here's the recipe:

3. Taco Soup

Taco Soup Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash loading...

Ground beef from a local butcher shop Fresh onions from a local farmer Cilantro from a local farm or your own back yard Shucked Corn on the Cob purchased at a local farm stands Locally Grown Garlic cloves

Here's the recipe:



Now that you're armed with these recipes, your food is going to be a hit at the next party!