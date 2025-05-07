They had me at Bob the Drag Queen! The 2025 Bumbershoot lineup has just been released and it's pretty impressive this year. Seattle is going to be hopping with excitement at the Pacific Science Center this Labor Day weekend!

Where Is Bumbershoot Held?

Bumbershoot Weekend is every Labor Day, so this year, it will be held on Parking might be a beast, but you can do what I did last year and find a nearby parking garage and then walk to Seattle Center (305 Harrison St). There will be signs and attendants who will direct you to the correct entrance.

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 8) and YouTube comedy sensation, Bob the Drag Queen, will perform at Bumbershoot on Sunday, August 31, 2025

Indie-Rock and Indie-Pop Acts at Bumbershoot 2025 You Might Love

Pretty Girls Make Graves

Say She She

Zookraught

Amelia Day & The Cloves

Biblioteka

Liv Victorino

Foot Ox

Fleetwood Snack

Sylvan Esso

Tennis

Real Estate

The Murder City Devils

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Spelling

Bebe Stockwell

The Army, The Navy

Petra Haden

Avery Cochrane

Small Paul

The Jaws of Brooklyn

Vic Daggs II

Weep Wave

Vika & the Velvets

Funk, Soul, R&B, and Hip-Hop Acts at Bumbershoot 2025 You Might Love

Indigo De Souza

Quasi

Great Grandpa

Blowout Comb

Kyle Dion

Other Eclectic Acts at Bumbershoot 2025 You Might Love

The Budos Band (instrumental, with psychedelic/afrobeat influences)

Day Soul Exquisite (soulful indie)

Nothing

Punk and Hardcore Acts at Bumbershoot 2025 You Might Love

Coffin Break (punk/hardcore leaning)

Two Minute Hate (punk/hardcore leaning)

J.R.C.G. (more experimental/noise rock)

Fat Dog (post-punk/art rock)

Bumbershoot single day and weekend passes are on sale now, but the price will go up soon so get them when you can. Kids under age 10 can get in for FREE but they still need to have a ticket for entry.

