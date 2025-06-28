25 Celebrities That Allegedly Either Own Property or Still Live in WA State

Dave Matthews Band. Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Each time I visit Seattle, I keep hoping I will run into one of my favorite celebs, like I've seen people talking about on Reddit and on my social media feeds. The closest I've ever been able to get to someone is the time I got to meet Gwen Stefani when she was still in the band No Doubt.

The actress Jean Smart is from Seattle, but there are no reports that she still has property or family ties here in Washington.

The rest of the people on the list below, however, DO!

 

25 Celebrities That Allegedly Have Property or Still LIve in Washington State

 

Rick Steves allegedly lives in Edmonds

Brandi Carlisle allegedly lives in Maple Valley

Lana Condor allegedly lives somewhere in WA, and her dad does something for the Krakens

Rainn Wilson

Conan O'Brien's wife, Liza Powell O'Brien's family is from Bainbridge Island, and many sightings of Conan have been found all over the Westside of the state

"He (Conan O'Brien) has said on his podcast if you see him on the ferry and call for him, he will get out of the car and approach your window/reach inside the vehicle for you (because he [says he] is very needy)." - Reddit

Conan O'Brien and his wife, Liza Powell O'Brien. Photo Credit: Getty Images
Richard Sherman allegedly has a home in Maple Valley

Ishmael Butler from Digable Planets allegedly

Chrissy Teigen (her dad allegedly still lives in Snohomish)

Ryan Stiles allegedly lives in Bellingham on Lake Samish

Yuji Okomoto from Cobra Kai allegedly lives here and owns a restaurant named Kona Kitchen

Ron Reagan Jr. allegedly

Drummer for Blues Traveler (Brendan Hill) allegedly lives in Bainbridge

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy winner and Host

Dave Matthews allegedly has a home in Green Lake

Ryan Lewis from Macklemore allegedly lives in Magnolia

Jim Caviezel allegedly lives in Bellingham

Jason and Molly from The Bachelor allegedly live in Kirkland

Kevin Gates allegedly lives in Seattle

Bachelorette Desiree and Chris live in Seattle

Macklemore lives in Seattle

Jim Whitaker, producer of stuff including Friday Night Lights and Robin Hood, lives in Port Townsend

Dav Pilkey, who wrote Captain Underpants, lives in Bainbridge Island

Joel McHale allegedly still owns a home in Mercer Island

Ben de la Creme was a star at Julia's on Broadway decades before he became a RuPaul's Drag Race starlet. I saw him on my birthday almost 20 years ago, when one of my besties took me there for a surprise drag show.

