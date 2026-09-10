TL;DR: Traveling on a long road trip might lead to some heavy eyelids. When you need to pull over for a power nap, these are your safest bets.

There's nothing worse than traveling on the road and then a huge wave of sleepiness hits you, especially when you're far from home and don't have a friend's place to crash. Where can you legally sleep in your car in Washington?

Photo Google Street View Travelers, Where Are the Safest Places You Can Sleep in Your Car in WA

Besides the obvious rest areas along the I-90 and I-92 corridors, where you can legally sleep in your car or big rig for up to 8 hours, there are a few other hidden gem spots you can sleep in Washington without worrying about breaking the law.

No Walmart Parking For You!

It used to be that you could sleep in your car at Walmart parking lots, but nowadays most stores have a 'No Overnight Parking' sign. (Boooo!) That's a bummer to me because it was such a convenient spot to sleep plus, I always felt safe because I'd be sleeping near the store if I had to run in for some incidentals.

Read More: Which Counties in Washington Have the Most Flock Cams? You Might Be Surprised

Where Can You Legally Sleep in Your Car (and Be Relatively Safe)?

Try these three tips.

#1: Love's Travel Stops

I am today years old when I found out that you can sleep in your car at Love's Travel Stops. There are seven locations here in Washington that allow for parking 24 hours a day. The best part is that their convenience markets are on-site, so if you wake up with the munchies, you can grab a bite to eat or something to quench your thirst.

#2: National and State Parks

Out in the middle of nowhere near a rest area or a Love's? You can sleep inside your car at national and state parks (you'll likely need to pay for an overnight camping parking permit, so check first).

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#3: Rest Areas

Get a list of WSDOT rest areas so that you'll have a place to sleep without having to worry the next time you're doing a long-haul trip. I'm definitely going to bookmark that website!

SeaTac Rest Area in Federal Way. Photo Google Street View SeaTac Rest Area in Federal Way