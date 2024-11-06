Get a Load of How Much These Washington State Private Middle Schools Cost

Want to see how much it costs to attend the best private middle schools in Washington State? Then keep reading.

As soon as our little hellions kids get old enough for preschool, we parents and guardians must start making big decisions about which type(s) of education will make the greatest impact on our child. Unfortunately, sometimes the best education becomes the most expensive education, and we haven't even reached a discussion about post-high school education options yet!

I'm a parent, and my daughter is in the 8th grade this school year. I'm feeling overwhelmed a bit, faced with big, looming questions like, should she attend public middle school in person or online, or should I look into enrolling her into a private middle school or even a boarding school?

You know what I really wish? I wish I could send her to the best private (boarding) school EVERRR...Hogwarts, of course! (She's says she belongs to House Slytherin!)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Movie Poster Trends International via Amazon.com loading...

I've been on this planet long enough to know that you have to have BIG pockets to afford a private school, whether it's pre-k through 12 grade.

I grew up wishing I could go to a private school, especially after reading the story, Madeline, and watching movies and TV shows like Dead Poets Society, The Facts of Life, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Gossip Girl.

Hilary Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was my favorite private school TV character. She was the one I hated to love.



via GIPHY

FUN FACT: Did you know that Washington State has over 500 private schools?

One thing I've noticed about some private schools in Washington is the lack of transparency in tuition. I think it should be a law that any school that teaches children should have to state the fees! (It is already a law that employers in Washington State must list the salary, so why not our children's educational facilities?)

THE MOST EXPENSIVE PRIVATE MIDDLE SCHOOLS IN WASHINGTON STATE

The Most Expensive Private Middle Schools in WA State Canva loading...

Here is a list of the most expensive private middle schools in Washington State that have the utmost courtesy to list their tuition rates online.*

$33,205

$30,000

The last known price for middle school was $28,233 (back in 2022)

$41,990

$26,980

$21,800

$31,605

from $35,200 up to $41,200

$32,823

$29,000

French American School of Puget Sound French American School of Puget Sound via Google Maps loading...

$39,900

$20,500

$28,275

$36,575

$44,730

$24,900

$21,643

$22,750

$27,311

$28,800

Seattle Academy Seattle Academy via Google Maps loading...

Last known tuition was $46,392 as of 2022

$43,074

$37,960

Boarding: $47,500 for 5 days a week; $51,400 for 7 days a week

Day: $23,200

$43,205

$43,650

$46,940

Additional fees for Boarding School: 5 days a week: $22,900; 7 days a week: $25,560

$45,530

$44,790

$28,110

$26,800

$29,355

*See a full list of private religious middle schools in Washington on the Washington Private Schools Directory website.

