Get a Load of How Much These Washington State Private Middle Schools Cost
Want to see how much it costs to attend the best private middle schools in Washington State? Then keep reading.
As soon as our
little hellions kids get old enough for preschool, we parents and guardians must start making big decisions about which type(s) of education will make the greatest impact on our child. Unfortunately, sometimes the best education becomes the most expensive education, and we haven't even reached a discussion about post-high school education options yet!
I'm a parent, and my daughter is in the 8th grade this school year. I'm feeling overwhelmed a bit, faced with big, looming questions like, should she attend public middle school in person or online, or should I look into enrolling her into a private middle school or even a boarding school?
You know what I really wish? I wish I could send her to the best private (boarding) school EVERRR...Hogwarts, of course! (She's says she belongs to House Slytherin!)
I've been on this planet long enough to know that you have to have BIG pockets to afford a private school, whether it's pre-k through 12 grade.
I grew up wishing I could go to a private school, especially after reading the story, Madeline, and watching movies and TV shows like Dead Poets Society, The Facts of Life, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Gossip Girl.
Hilary Banks from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was my favorite private school TV character. She was the one I hated to love.
FUN FACT: Did you know that Washington State has over 500 private schools?
One thing I've noticed about some private schools in Washington is the lack of transparency in tuition. I think it should be a law that any school that teaches children should have to state the fees! (It is already a law that employers in Washington State must list the salary, so why not our children's educational facilities?)
THE MOST EXPENSIVE PRIVATE MIDDLE SCHOOLS IN WASHINGTON STATE
Here is a list of the most expensive private middle schools in Washington State that have the utmost courtesy to list their tuition rates online.*
Annie Wright School
$33,205
Academy for Precision Learning
$30,000
Academy Schools
The last known price for middle school was $28,233 (back in 2022)
Billings Middle School
$41,990
Bright Water Waldorf School
$26,980
Brighton School
$21,800
Charles Wright Academy
$31,605
Chrysalis School
from $35,200 up to $41,200
Eton School
$32,823
Explorer West Middle School
$29,000
French American School of Puget Sound
$39,900
Harbor School
$20,500
Hyla School
$28,275
Lake Washington Girls Middle School
$36,575
Lakeside School
$44,730
Morningside Academy
$24,900
Nova Middle School
$21,643
Pacific Crest School
$22,750
Puget Sound Community School
$27,311
Seabury School
$28,800
Seattle Academy
Last known tuition was $46,392 as of 2022
Seattle Country Day School
$43,074
Seattle Girls School
$37,960
Spring Street International School
Boarding: $47,500 for 5 days a week; $51,400 for 7 days a week
Day: $23,200
The Bush School
$43,205
The Evergreen School
$43,650
The Northwest School
$46,940
Additional fees for Boarding School: 5 days a week: $22,900; 7 days a week: $25,560
The Overlake School
$45,530
University Prep
$44,790
Washington Prep
$28,110
Westside School
$26,800
Willows Preparatory School
$29,355
*See a full list of private religious middle schools in Washington on the Washington Private Schools Directory website.
LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa
LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US
Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale