The oldest community college in Washington State is turning 100 years old this year. About an hour's drive from the state border in Vancouver, and two miles from Seattle, local school district educators living in the little town of Centralia created the state's first-ever higher education school on September 14, 1925. They named it Centralia Junior College.

Centralia Community College History: From Free High-School Classrooms to a 100-Year Campus

The first classes for Centralia Community College were actually held on the 3rd floor inside the local high school, and tuition was free.

Centralia College was founded in September 1925 Centralia College via Facebook loading...

WWII Lookout on Noble Field

Fast forward to WW II in 1942, when staff members and students at the community college used Noble Field on its campus as an observation post. They were constantly on the lookout for enemy war planes.

A campus sign for Centralia College Google Street View loading...

In 1959, the college dropped the "Junior" in its name to become Centralia College. Today, you will find several associate and bachelor's degrees, certificates, and programs in construction, tech, the arts, sustainable energy, education, humanities, and other applied and social sciences.

Other "oldest" things in Washington State include:

Oldest City in Washington State

Oldest Restaurant in Washington State

Oldest Performing Theatre Troupe in Washington State

Oldest Church in Washington State

See Also: The Horseshoe Cafe Is Washington's Oldest Restaurant

Get our free mobile app

Can you name some of Washington’s oldest community colleges?

Centralia College – 1925

Centralia College via Facebook PHoto Credit: Centralia College via Facebook loading...

Skagit Valley College – 1926

Skagit Valley College Skagit Valley College via Facebook loading...

Yakima Valley College – 1928

Grays Harbor College – 1930

Clark College – 1933

Lower Columbia College – 1934

Wenatchee Valley College – 1939

Everett Community College – 1941

Olympic College – 1946

Columbia Basin College – 1955

Columbia Basin College Columbia Basin College via Facebook loading...