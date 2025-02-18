The Goonies movie is 40 years old, and they just announced the sequel! OregonLive.com reports that Potsi Ponciroli (Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Old Henry) has been announced to write the sequel.

I've only watched The Goonies once. I thought it was a funny little buddy adventure movie. When it was released in theaters, I was in middle school and didn't get the hype. I wasn't even interested in seeing the movie until decades later, when I had been living in Washington for a few years and discovered that the movie was filmed not too far away—in beautiful Oregon!

Oregon Was a Very Popular Place to Film Movies

Oregon was once the hot spot to film movies, including ones you might not have known, like The Shining with Jack Nicholson and Batman Forever.

According to IMDb, The Goonies was filmed between October 1984 and May 1985. Goondocks was the town where all the Goonies kids lived, and it was based on the picturesque town of Astoria.

Some scenes from the 1995 box office smash Batman Forever were filmed in Corbett, Oregon.

The Goonies Filming Locations in Oregon

Cannon Beach is the other spot where parts of The Goonies was filmed (the movie's opening scenes).

The real-life "Goonies House" still stands in Astoria, Oregon, where parts of the movie were filmed. The home had been on the real estate market until a few years ago, when a huge fan of the movie scooped it up for over a million and a half bucks. I wonder if the new owners make all their friends and family do the "Truffle Shuffle" to go inside, ha!

The Goonies Sequel: What We Know

Now that Ponciroli has been attached to the new movie, several sources say The Goonies sequel will start filming as soon as they find a director and get the casting going, and I'm hoping they return to those iconic Astoria and Cannon Beach locations to film it. There's even talk of a Goonies-themed Lego set coming, too!

