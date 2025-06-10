Your 2025 Guide to the Hottest Summer Concerts in WA

Aditya Chinchure on Unsplash/Canva

Here is Your Guide to a Fun Summer Season of Sound!

This is your 2025 guide to the hottest summer (literally and figuratively!) for Washington. We’ve got concerts from George to Walla Walla beginning this weekend (June 14th) all the way through the first day of autumn. See which one(s) you want to see the most!

Danny Howe on Unsplash/Canva
Summer Music Concerts from A to Z, well, at least through the W's!

 

Bookmark this handy summer concert calendar, listed in alphabetical order. There are 44 shows we can't wait to see, and all the rest you can discover on each venue's website below.

  1. * AJR: September 18th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup)
  2. * Alison Krauss & Union Station: July 22nd, Wine Country Amphitheater (Walla Walla)
  3. * Andy Grammer with Alec Blacc: August 3rd, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  4. * ATEEZ: July 30th, Tacoma Dome
  5. * Barenaked Ladies: June 27th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  6. * Bass Canyon Festival: August 15-17, The Gorge
  7. * Blues Travelers, Spin Doctors, Gin Blossoms: August 22nd, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  8. * Chicago: August 29th & 30th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  9. * Counting Crows: August 17th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  10. * Cyndi Lauper: August 19th, White River Amp
  11. * Darius Rucker: September 21st, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup)
  12. * Dave Matthews Band: August 29-31, The Gorge
  13. * Death Cab for Cutie: July 30th & 31st, Climate Pledge Arena
  14. * Dropkick Murphys: July 24th, Dune Peninsula Park
  15. * Dwight Yoakum & The Mavericks: July 17th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  16. * Earth, Wind & Fire: June 20th & 21st, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  17. * Goo Goo Dolls: August 31st & September 1st, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  18. * Halsey: June 28th, White River Amp
  19. * Ice Cube: September 19th, Climate Pledge Arena
  20. * Joel McHale: September 20th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup)
  21. * Jonas Brothers: September 22nd, Climate Pledge Arena
  22. * Jon Batiste: September 10th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  23. * Jon Pardi: September 12th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup)
  24. * Katy Perry: July 21st, Climate Pledge Arena
  25. * Khalid: September 11th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup)
  26. * KIDZ BOP: September 10th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup)
  27. * Lady Gaga: August 6th, 7th, and 9th, Climate Pledge Arena
  28. * Lil Wayne: September 3rd, Climate Pledge Arena
  29. * Ludacris & Slick Rick: September 13th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup)
  30. * Maren Morris: August 10th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  31. * Meghan Trainor: August 31st, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup)
  32. * Mumford & Sons: July 18th, The Gorge
  33. * Old Dominion: September 25th, Toyota Center in Kennewick
  34. * Pink Martini: July 5th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  35. * Pink Pony Club: Chappel Roan Dance Party: June 27th, The Showbox
  36. * Riley Green: August 30th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup)
  37. * Russ w/Big Sean: August 10th, White River Amp
  38. * T-Pain: September 19th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup)
  39. * Toto, Christopher Cross, and Men At Work: August 29th, Washington State Fair Concerts (Puyallup)
  40. * Train & Edwin McCain: September 17th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  41. * Trombone Shorty: June 14th, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Summer Concerts
  42. * Watershed Festival: August 1-3, The Gorge
  43. * Weird Al: August 15th, White River Amp
  44. * Wiz Khalifa: August 12th, White River Amp

View each venue's concert calendars below:
THE GORGE
WINE COUNTRY AMPITHEATER
THE SHOWBOX
CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA
TOYOTA CENTER KENNEWICK
CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE WINERY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
WASHINGTON STATE FAIR
DUNE PENINSULA PARK
TACOMA DOME

 

