Experts Say This Small Town is the Best Place to Retire in Washington State
Retirement is something that's on the top of mind for so many. You live your whole life working to provide for those around you and, when the time is right, it's time to enjoy your remaining years to the best of your ability.
But where do you go?
Some people love the idea of relocating for a change of scenery.
The great thing about Washington State is that it has just about anything you could possibly need.
Stacker took a look at the best place to retire and every state.
And if you're looking to retire in Washington, the city they mention is one that, admittedly, I've never even heard of, but looking into that town it makes all the sense in the world.
Where is the best place to retire in Washington State?
According to Stacker
North of Seattle and just south of Edmonds you'll find the small town known as Woodway, WA.
Woodway?
Yeah, it's pretty small. It has a population of only about 1,300 people but most of them are at that retirement age so most of the people in that town are already there. About 23% are over 65 years old while 13% are between 55 - 64 years old.
Looks like it'd be a nice place. Probably pretty quiet in this area. There's a beach with Puget Sound right there and plenty of trees that makes that side of Washington State so great.
If your idea of retirement is peace and quiet, this sounds about perfect. Might be one to keep in mind.
