Experts Say This Small Town is the Best Place to Retire in Washington State

Retirement is something that's on the top of mind for so many. You live your whole life working to provide for those around you and, when the time is right, it's time to enjoy your remaining years to the best of your ability.

But where do you go?

Some people love the idea of relocating for a change of scenery.

The great thing about Washington State is that it has just about anything you could possibly need.

Stacker took a look at the best place to retire and every state.

Get our free mobile app

And if you're looking to retire in Washington, the city they mention is one that, admittedly, I've never even heard of, but looking into that town it makes all the sense in the world.

Where is the best place to retire in Washington State?

According to Stacker

North of Seattle and just south of Edmonds you'll find the small town known as Woodway, WA.

Woodway?

Yeah, it's pretty small. It has a population of only about 1,300 people but most of them are at that retirement age so most of the people in that town are already there. About 23% are over 65 years old while 13% are between 55 - 64 years old.

Looks like it'd be a nice place. Probably pretty quiet in this area. There's a beach with Puget Sound right there and plenty of trees that makes that side of Washington State so great.

If your idea of retirement is peace and quiet, this sounds about perfect. Might be one to keep in mind.

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff