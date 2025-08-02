If you haven't heard about this beloved annual celebration in the tiny town of Morton, Washington, let me introduce you to "the Granddaddy of all Logging Shows," Morton Loggers' Jubilee. Why do so many people love to participate in this event? Because it's fun and because there is a lot of MONEY to win for 1st through 7th places!

Parades, Races & Logging Shows—Morton Loggers' Jubilee Has It All

Besides a host of logging competitions where the brave (and very strong) contestants do everything from chainsawing to walking on logs in the water and rolling them with their feet to lawn mower races, there is a big parade, a huge flea market, bed races, live music performances, and plenty of food trucks. You will see it all when you travel to the Jubilee every second weekend in August.

82nd Annual Morton Loggers’ Jubilee, Aug 7–10, 2025.

And Now, a Word from Jacob Lewis, the Chainsaw Artist of Ole

Big Ole is the large wooden statue we see when we go to the Loggers' Jubilee. He was carved out of logs in 1983 and, due to a bit of four decades and a bit of rot, recreated by Washington state creative genius Jacob Lewis.

"Creat[ing] the new Ole' for the town of Morton, WA, that stood on the highway and entrance to town for decades...originally made by Rod Blair back in 1983...unfortunately the base rotted and was no longer safe to have out there. I was commissioned by the loggers Jubilee to recreate him. He is 12 ft, with a 1 ft base. The original is also 12 ft minus the base; it rotted and was cut from it years ago, moved, and stood up in the arena."

Here is the back view of Big Ole, and here is the front.

List of Loggers' Jubilee Event Happenings to See:

THURSDAY, 8/7/2025

Loggers Jubilee Queen Pageant Coronation at 8 p.m. in the High School Gym

FRIDAY, 8/8/2025

Lawnmower Races at 6:30 p.m. and Races begin at 7:30 p.m. (FYI: Pets aren't allowed.)

SATURDAY, 8/9/2025

10K Run at 8 a.m. (starts at the High School)

Bed Races at 11 a.m. on Main Street

Grand Parade at 11:30 a.m. with the theme, "Long Live the Lumberjack and the Log Haulers"

Logging Show at 2 p.m. at the Jubilee Arena (451 Knittles Way)

Other Loggers Jubilee Events to Do

Other events listed on the Morton Loggers' Jubilee website include a comic opera performance of "The Pirates of Penzance" at the Roxy Theater (233 Main Ave) at 7 p.m. and a Saturday Night Dance in the parking lot of the (103 Westlake Ave) from 8 to 10 p.m.

Sunday is the big logging show, starting at noon in the Jubilee Arena. Visit loggersjubilee.com for ticket admission prices.

How to Get to Morton, Washington

Figure out which main highway you need (I-5, I-82, or I-90), and then head towards Highway 12, and you'll run right into Morton. The closest towns are Bremer and Glenoma.

Here's a quick scene from the event that someone filmed in 2019:

The Morton Logger's Jubilee is located at 451 Knittles Way, in Morton, Washington.

