Every state has its own personality and brand of stereotypes. This quiz will not only embrace the Washington State stereotypes but also redefine them in fun ways. Are you a laid-back local? A cultured Cascadian? Or a trailblazing explorer?

Take this quiz to see what kind of Washington State weekender you are most like. There are three multiple choices for each of the six questions.

1. It’s Saturday morning. What’s your first move?

A. Head out early for a morning run or walk.

B. Grab a cup of joe from a local coffee stand, then maybe visit the local farmers market

C. No plans today! I'm sleeping in.

2. Choose your favorite Washington-made treat:

A. U-Pick vegetables or fruits, or something with quinoa in it

B. Washington wines or something from a craft brew taproom

C. Dick’s Drive-In burger and fries (or another iconic local burger joint)

3. Your ideal music playlist includes:

A. Country & Western or Pop

B. Brandi Carlile, Nirvana, or some kind of indie rock or metal

C. Nature sounds, smooth jazz, R&B oldies, or 90s throwbacks like Sir Mix-A-Lot

4. What’s your weather dealbreaker?

A. IDGAF! Whatever weather we've got, I'm still going out in it!

B. If it's wet outside, I don't mind too much, because I love the sound of the raindrops

C. Anything that requires an umbrella or snow boots or sunglasses or just me having to leave the house in general.

5. Your dream day trip destination:

A. Wenatchee National Park, Olympic Park, or basically any state/national park

B. Leavenworth, Packwood, Snoqualmie, or White Pass

C. Anywhere in Seattle, like Pike Place or a place where I can sit down in the shade or with air conditioning

6. What are you wearing right now? Be honest!:

A. Flannel + hiking gear or something sporty because I'm outdoors

B. Something cute I found in a local boutique, thrift shop, or vintage store

C. Jammies (which could be sweats, a housecoat, t-shirt and flannel pants, etc.)

QUIZ ANSWER KEY:

Mostly A's

You already have a Discover Pass in your glove compartment box, a flannel shirt in all kinds of colors, and some kind of sports or camping equipment in your trunk (or in the back seat). You are the epitome of the WA State outdoor enthusiast!

Mostly B's

Your calendar is likely full of lunch dates, coffee dates, business meetups, girls' trips, and brunches. It could be because you have a family that keeps you busy or you just don't like to sit idly at home. There's always something cool to see and do in your world!

Mostly C's

If somebody cancels plans on you, you are relieved—you would rather stay at home anyway. Your middle name could be "Couch Potato," and that's just fine with you. You prefer to relax by binge-watching something, going to the movies, reading a book, or taking power naps beyond your regular naps! You are the definition of a laid-back local literally because you love to lie down any chance you get.