If you haven't been to the Habitat Store near Union Gap, you've been missing out. It has so much furniture, home fixtures, appliances, and materials for DIY projects you can do at home. The best part about the store is that it's run by our local Habitat for Humanity nonprofit, plus they have really good prices on these items in the store!

I just purchased a divider door there a couple of months ago. It was only moderately stained, so I just used some sandpaper to make it look good as new.

Yakima's Habitat for Humanity is part of the international organization that utilizes local volunteers to help low-income families build their own home.

One of the Yakima Valley's charity events that many look forward to each year since 2017 is Habitat's "Upcycled Auction" annual fundraiser.

"[The Upcycled Auction is] a unique collection of one-of-a-kind artwork and handcrafted items created by local artists, with a focus on recycled and repurposed materials." - Yakima Habitat for Humanity

This June, the fundraiser will have a "hoedown" theme and will be held at the Forenpohar Ranch in Selah.

WHAT: Habitat for Humanity Upcycled Fundraiser

WHEN: June 7, 2025

ADMISSION: Visit Yakima Habitat for ticket info.

"Enjoy gourmet refreshments, a delicious catered dinner, and an exciting live auction, then hit the dance floor and two-step the night away to lively music in the rustic charm of the ranch." - Yakima Habitat for Humanity's Upcycled Auction 2025

Other unique Yakima Valley events for a great cause include the YWCA Empowerment Gala on March 25th and the Giving Back Food Truck Rally on May 4th.

