Wait, What? Cheetos Just Introduced a Mind-Boggling New Flavor

If you live in America, you know what a Cheeto is.

You also likely know that they don't have too many flavors of the delectable snack because, well, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

So it was very unexpected when fans started seeing Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Cheetos popping up on grocery store shelves, followed by a puzzling social media announcement that looked like it was an accidentally leaked memo from Frito Lay, the parent company of Cheetos.

The memo reads:

"The rumors on the internet are true: there is in fact a Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle flavor. Over the next few days we will be looking into how the flavor leaked."

It's obviously a tongue-in-cheek message on a fake letterhead, but it's a clever way to roll out a new product that Cheetos fans will be clamoring to get their hands on.

They'll have to hurry: The end of the memo suggests that the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle flavor will only be a limited time item. It will only be around for about a month or so.

This can happen as a test to see if consumers are into the flavor or not, then they can go into full-launch mode.

A few days after that original leaked memo, Chester Cheetah himself posted a video on the Cheetos Instagram insinuating that he was the one who leaked the new flavor.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood