‘Yellowstone’ Used Extreme Security Filming Season 5 to Keep Ending a Secret [Watch]
Yellowstone is set to return for the long-awaited second half of Season 5, and the stars are opening up about the unusual lengths the show went to in order to keep the ending secret until it airs.
In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast of Yellowstone share that while they had a lot of fun and laughter off-camera filming the upcoming episodes, the work was unusually intense this time around due to tightened security that was designed to protect the story.
"This season has been very secretive," Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) acknowledges.
"We get these redacted scripts," Jen Landon (Teeter) explains. "Basically, everything is blacked out except for your lines."
The cast and crew of the show had to learn a new way of doing things after seven years of working together, and Denim Richards (Colby) says that's good, in a way.
"The audience this year will really see real reactions, you know, that really were not, like, rehearsed," he observes.
"You are seeing the cast at the absolute top of their game," director Christina Voros says. "I have been moved more by the performances from the cast than I ever have been, and that's saying a lot."
Yellowstone's Season 5, Part 2 is set to premiere on Nov. 10, with new episodes slated to land every Sunday.
Paramount announced that Season 5 would bring Yellowstone to an end after series star Kevin Costner departed the show. However, Puck News reported that Paramount had changed its mind about canceling Yellowstone, and that Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) have been in talks to continue in their original roles in a possible Season 6.
That reporting is unconfirmed.
Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.