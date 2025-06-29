Arnold Schwarzenegger Says *This* Movie Made Him the Most Money (It’s Not the One You Think)

Arnold Schwarzenegger has headlined some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters — The Terminator, Predator, Total Recall — but none of those explosive classics made him the most money.

In a surprising twist, the film that padded his bank account the most wasn’t packed with action — it was packed with punchlines.

According to the man himself, it was Twins, the 1988 buddy comedy where he starred alongside Danny DeVito, that turned out to be his biggest payday.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schwarzenegger revealed that instead of collecting a traditional salary, he and DeVito made a deal to take a percentage of the film’s profits.

“It was fantastic. We went all the way to the bank with that one,” he said.

When Cohen asked if the deal earned him $20 million, Schwarzenegger scoffed: “Oh, much more — come on! What’s the matter with you?”

He admitted he made "more than" $40 million, adding, “It was more than any movie I’ve ever made, let’s put it this way.”

Directed by Ivan Reitman, Twins grossed over $200 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film starred Schwarzenegger and DeVito as genetically engineered twins separated at birth who reunite as adults.

What About a Sequel?

There were plans for a follow-up film titled Triplets, which would have co-starred Eddie Murphy, but the project was shelved after Reitman’s death.

These days, Schwarzenegger is back on screens in the Netflix action-comedy FUBAR, where he plays a CIA operative navigating retirement.