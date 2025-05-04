Why the Non-Camper in Your Life Will Love These Camping Sites

Why the Non-Camper in Your Life Will Love These Camping Sites

AutoCamp

To camp or not to camp when you have a mixed family or group of friends isn't as big of an issue as it used to be. Price can make a difference, too, when you want to vacation at one of the country's iconic natural locations without spending a fortune at a hotel.

Whether you're all about camping, while others like to hike or enjoy nature, but still enjoy shopping in that cute town, and then returning to a bed and shower, it's easier to find compromises now.

I know you've heard of glamping, and these sites with choices on what level you want to take your "camping" are sweeping the country. Talk about a perfect compromise for the non-camper.

It’s called AutoCamp because it features stunning, comfortable, custom-built luxury Airstreams, adorable modern cottages, and luxurious tents.

A perfect example, according to the Boston website, is the AutoCamp on Cape Cod, just minutes from the ocean while still enjoying the wild side.

According to the AutoCamp website, all of their locations operate similarly to a hotel and resort. I mean, there isn’t housekeeping, because remember, it’s camping. That said, you can request it if you want it.

Besides the Cape, other locations include the Catskills in New York, Joshua Tree, Sequoia, Yosemite, and the Russian River, all in California; Zion, Utah; and Asheville, North Carolina.

AutoCamp Cape Cod
loading...

They have clubhouses, various activities like yoga, live music, farm-to-table dining, fireside speaker series, food and cocktail tastings, plus events that represent their exclusive area and environment.

According to AutoCamp, these boutique-style, modern Airstreams make camping super unique and adventurous while vacationing in popular, iconic destinations that revel in their outdoorsiness.

AutoCamp Cape Cod
loading...

You can also choose one of the tiny houses instead. For the most authentic camping experience, luxury canvas tents are also available.

Here's 8 Concerts You Can Go to at Fenway Park in Boston in 2025

Here's 8 Concerts You Can Go to at Fenway Park in Boston in 2025

Gallery Credit: Sarah Sullivan

LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations

Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: travel

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ