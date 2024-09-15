A second assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life has been made just nine weeks after his first assassination attempt.

On Sunday (Sept. 15), the former president was out golfing at Florida's Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach when an armed gunman was spotted by Secret Service who was stationed at the perimeter of the club. Secret Service agents were a few holes in front of where Trump was golfing when the agents saw an AK-style rifle muzzle through the shrubbery approximately 400 yards away. An agent fired at the suspect who dropped his rifle then fled the scene. The suspect did manage to get away via his car but was later captured and is currently being detained by authorities.

CNN reported via three law enforcement officials that the person in custody in connection with the assassination attempt of Trump is Ryan Wesley Routh. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, the gunman left behind two backpacks with a scope and GoPro camera.

The FBI said in a press release, "The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach, Florida, and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump."

Trump is safely back at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The current congressional task force that is currently investigating the first assassination attempt of Trump requested a briefing with the Secret Service.

"We are thankful that the former President was not harmed, but remain deeply concerned about political violence and condemn it in all of its forms. The Task Force will share updates as we learn more," GOP Rep. Mike Kelly and Democratic Rep. Jason Crow wrote in a joint press release.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was briefed by the Secret Service after shots were fired by the Secret Service. In a statement, Schumer said that he applauded the Secret Service "for their quick response to ensure former President Trump’s safety." Schumer added that "the perpetrator must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, tweeted in support of Trump, "Gwen and I are glad to hear that Donald Trump is safe. Violence has no place in our country. It’s not who we are as a nation."