Hackers and scammers aren't new, but they are getting worse with AI—so much so that the FBI warns that this year is already off to one of the most dangerous starts.

I know you're thinking it will never happen to you. You know better and would never transfer or send money willy-nilly without being absolutely sure. I feel the same way. It's easy to say that only the vulnerable will actually fall for these nefarious calls.

Haven't we all learned by now? At least those of us paying attention?

According to Forbes Magazine, this wave of phantom hackers is different because they are targeting Apple and Android products with AI, spoofing your bank or some other support call service that makes sense with your lifestyle.

These calls literally say that to avoid getting hacked, you need to transfer your money. They act as if they're getting ahead of scammers for you.

The FBI warns these calls are “growing rapidly,” and rely on a spoofed call from a victim’s bank. They may even be able to spoof that bank’s phone number so the number on your caller ID or cell phone might show that it’s the bank.

According to Forbes, this is considered the most sophisticated phishing attack and is quite the wake-up call and warning for even the most legit-sounding calls.

This "scareware" also targets PCs with fraudulent support calls. According to the FBI, billions are lost through scams each year. Here's what you need to know to protect yourself even when you think all sounds perfectly legit.

Legitimate customer, security, or tech support companies will not initiate unsolicited contact with individuals.



Install ad-blocking software to reduce pop-ups and malvertising (online advertising to spread malware). Ensure all computer anti-virus, security, and malware protection is up to date.



Be cautious of customer support numbers obtained via open-source searching. Phone numbers listed in a "sponsored" results section are likely boosted by Search Engine Advertising.



Resist the pressure to act quickly. Criminals will urge the victim to act fast to protect their device or account.



Do not give unknown, unverified persons remote access to devices or accounts.

