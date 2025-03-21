‘Choking Incident': FDA Recall on Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s Frozen Meals

Check your freezer ASAP! The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall on certain Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals.

Nestlé USA announced they are voluntarily recalling some of their products due to the "potential presence" of a "wood-like material."

"We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it," the company said in a statement.

READ MORE: Stop Using This Nasal Wash Right Now! FDA Recall Due to Possible ‘Serious or Fatal’ Symptoms

Nestlé USA is cooperating with the FDA and the Department of Agriculture on the recall, which happened "after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date," the FDA shared on their website.

Four frozen meals sold nationwide and produced between August 2024 and March 2025 are impacted by the recall.

Which Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine Products Have Been Recalled?

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Stouffer's 96-ounce Party Size Chicken Lasagna

A complete list of impacted products can be found here.

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers," the company added in their statement.

READ MORE: FDA Recalls 200,000 Cans of Green Beans From Target for Funky Reason

Shoppers who purchased the recalled products are advised not to consume them, and to immediately return them to the original point of purchase for a full refund.