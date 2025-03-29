Look for These Words to Buy the Best Bottled Water for Your Body

How do you choose your bottled water? By whatever's the cheapest? By brand? By the easiest top to drink out of?

While spending money on bottled water once garnered eye-rolls, it's totally been the norm for years now. Whether you're grabbing a bottle for the plane, during a road trip, or to stock up at home, drinking several cups each day is crucial to our health.

Can you imagine a world without bottled water? No way!

But certain bottles of water are much healthier than others.

According to Food and Wine Magazine, there really is a difference between water and which ones you want to drink.

It's not about the brand. It's more about the source. Don't care if the brand is called Arrowhead, Crystal Geyser, or Smartwater. It's more about where the water is coming from.

According to Food and Wine, make sure the label says "mineral water." If the bottle says "purified water," put it back and keep looking.

Here's why.

When you look at the labels, and it says purified water, that actually means it's processed tap water. They're filtering everything out. So, it doesn't have any nutritional value [like] calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium.

According to Bon Appetit Magazine, drinking mineral water at its core provides your body with the minerals you can't create on your own, like magnesium, calcium, sodium, and zinc.

Talk about an easy way to boost your mineral intake. Water is water hydration-wise, so it's not like those are unhealthy; they just don't do anything else for you.

