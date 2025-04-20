Major Change if You’re Flying Delta Airlines — Will Other Airlines Follow?

Do you get to the airport at least an hour or two before your flight? It may depend on how often you fly.

Sitting around an airport isn't the most popular thing, which is why airports have become destinations all their own over the years. Obviously, some are better than others; however, from shopping to dining or just bellying up to a bar, getting to the airport early shouldn't be boring.

Again, it depends on your airport.

According to the Travel Noire website, getting to the airport an hour before your domestic flight may not be enough time anymore if you're flying Delta Airlines, which is the most popular airline.

Personally, I try not to fly anything but Delta, so I'm glad I ran across this new rule that went into effect April 8, 2025.

Anyway, if you get to the airport an hour before your flight and you have to check some bags, but the line is long, chances are you'll have to wait for the next available flight. Don't you feel more relaxed when you give yourself plenty of time anyway?

You now have to have your checked luggage literally checked 45 minutes before your flight. See what I mean about arriving an hour early? If that long line means your bags won't be checked in at that 45-minute mark, then you're screwed.

Then there are busier airports, which may have a cut-off at 60 minutes for you to have all your checked bags on the conveyor belt. As of now, according to the Explore website, JFK in New York City requires at least 60 minutes, as do some airports in the Caribbean.

This change applies to all 50 U.S. states and the U.S. territories Delta flies to, such as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For those accustomed to cutting it close at the airport, this policy change means you’ll need to adjust your arrival time.

As with all airlines, the mainstay rule has always been to get to the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures.

Hopefully, your airport is entertaining enough because trust me, I know it can be a pain. If nothing else, you can get those steps in while roaming your airport while listening to music.

