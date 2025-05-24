Do Mosquitoes Prefer to Bite You if You’re Drinking Alcohol?

How many mosquitoes have you seen this season so far? And this is just the beginning.

Fighting off the world's deadliest animal is truly a pain in the a** and arm and leg, and you get my point.

Whether you're grilling out, hanging at the beach, or exercising, anything outside for half the year means mosquitoes. That's just life.

And guess what, they love a good get-together, too. Yes, they're the bane of your summer existence, and even more so when adult beverages are involved.

One of the main reasons one person may get bitten more than another is all about the booze. You may even be a casualty if you're around people partaking in several cocktails, even if you're not.

According to The Week website, your blood is a smorgasbord of tastiness when you're drinking alcohol. As a matter of fact, three beers lead to 30 percent more bites from mosquitoes.

And get this, these annoying little nuisances have a special enzyme that helps them break down alcohol before it even hits their nervous system. So one bite won't hinder them or even get them intoxicated.

Bugs are no lightweights, often withstanding vapor concentrations of 60 percent alcohol, allowing them to drink you, a much-larger creature, under the table.

The more we drink those mojitos and margaritas, the more delectable we become for bites, according to Food and Wine magazine.

Mosquitoes “smell” people, and scent is one of the main senses that mosquitoes use to find food. When an odor is detected by neurons within their sensory hairs, a chemical signal is sent to the brain.

A mixture of body odors, body heat, and our personal chemical compounds in our skin draws mosquitoes, and we know consuming more than a couple of glasses of wine or a few bottles of beer heats up our body temperature.

