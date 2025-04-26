These Popular North Face Boots Are Being Recalled After Injuries Reported

A popular women's boot style is being recalled due to a number of consumer injuries.

The North Face has recalled their Women’s Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots in sizes 5 through 11 due to a fall hazard.

According to the consumer recall notice issued on April 17, the "hook of one boot can catch on the lace of the other boot, posing a fall hazard to the consumer."

There have been at least 28 reports of the hook catching the lace of the other boot, with 15 reports of fall-related injuries in the U.S.

Roughly 15,200 units originally manufactured in Vietnam are being recalled in the U.S., with an additional 5,900 boots sold and recalled in Canada.

Customers who own the boots are being urged to stop wearing and return the boots directly to The North Face for a full refund.

According to the official recall notice per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots and contact The North Face for instructions on how to return the boots and receive a full refund in the original form of payment, a gift card, or via check if the purchase was made with cash. After contacting The North Face, consumers will receive a shipping label to return the boots free of charge.

North Face's Women’s Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots are commonly sold for $165 at retail stores such as Nordstrom, Dick's Sporting Goods and North Face Stores.

The recalled boots were sold between September 2014 and January 2025.

Founded in 1972, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) protects the public from risk of injury from thousands of consumer products each year.

According to the CPSC, "deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually."

