6 Foods Scientifically Proven to Calm Anxiety Even Before It Starts

Whether anxiety is a significant part of your life that you're managing with medication and therapy along with other things or not, who doesn't feel anxious at some point each month, week, or day?

While levels vary, triggers vary, and lifestyle at any given time, anything to help calm the mind is helpful, you know?

While not a magic cure, according to the Healthline website, certain nutrients are quite powerful antidotes supporting a calmer mind, even when you're not directly experiencing any anxiety at the moment.

It’s an umbrella term used to describe various disorders — such as generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety, and phobias — and is generally characterized by constant feelings of tension, worry, and nervousness that can interfere with daily life.

Maybe anxiety doesn't interfere daily in your world, but when it does, it's truly miserable, and the lack of control is dismal. So, how about adding some or all of these nine foods to your shopping list, as they're backed by science to help alleviate anxiety even before that horrible feeling takes over your well-being.

YOGURT

ALMONDS

BLUEBERRIES

SALMON

DARK CHOCOLATE

EGGS

Green tea and chamomile tea are two musts in the beverage category, too, hot or cold.

Reducing those anxious symptoms promotes better brain health, too, which totally makes sense. According to Healthline, stay away from highly processed foods as well to reduce anxiety.

According to the Harvard Health website, even the simple, daily moves of staying hydrated with plenty of water each day while limiting caffeine and alcohol are key to reducing your anxiety.

The gut-brain axis is also very important, since a large percentage (about 95%) of serotonin receptors are found in the lining of the gut.

Sounds like yogurt with almonds and blueberries each day is most definitely a thing I plan to make happen for sure, since they rule in the gut health space.

