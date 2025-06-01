Why ‘Speech Fasting’ Is Good for You and Not Just a Health Craze

Have you even heard of "Speech Fasting?"

Singers, for example, will rest their vocal cords before a performance. Public speakers, voice actors, and other professions where consistent talking is required or long bouts of conversation are part of the job may also need time to rest their voices.

According to the Times of India website, it's usually done for a designated number of hours or even for a full day, where the person doing a "speech fast" doesn't even whisper.

Just as athletes rest their muscles, resting the vocal cords helps alleviate strain, fatigue, and hoarseness.

But it's gone way beyond a professional thing now, and that's a good thing.

WHY SPEECH FASTING IS GOING MAINSTREAM

Experts now say even if you're not about to take the stage to sing in front of thousands or spend several days with a mic in your hand speaking at seminars, speech fasting is something you may want to consider.

According to the MSN website, neuroscience studies are finding that the old proverb "Silence is Golden" is a necessity in a society filled with nonstop stimulation.

It's all about reconnecting with the power of silence since it's such a rare commodity.

Silence is calming, and those moments or hours help lower blood pressure, slow your heart rate, and decrease stress hormone levels, even if you're staying busy.

HOW TO SPEECH FAST

Part of speech fasting may also include putting your devices down, keeping your televisions off, playing soothing music, or just reading.

You can even take it to the next level of deep breathing and meditation.

However, taking regular breaks with speech fasting, no matter what you're doing, allows us to recharge emotionally and mentally.

You may already be using speech fasts and not even realize it. According to the Times of India, this form of self-care cultivates self-awareness and being present.

For instance, do you avoid talking when you first wake up or carve out time when you don't have to talk to anyone during the day?

And how about those times you get home from work and you want some private time before helping your kids with homework or starting dinner?

Have you always known about speech fasting without actually knowing about speech fasting?

Chances are you have, and now you can be more cognizant and deliberate to make sure you do it daily.

