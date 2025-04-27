Where to Ride the Three Longest Mountain Coasters in America

When you're planning a vacay sometimes it's about finding something unique to do, and getting those arms up in the air while flying down a mountain roller coaster definitely fits the bill.

Even better is that THIS is not only the longest one in the United States, but it's the third longest in the world.

WHEEEEE!

Welcome to Lake Placid, New York, where this mountain coaster is right alongside an Olympic bobsled track. You know that means crazy, cool fun surrounded by amazing views and heart-pounding curves.

According to Travel + Leisure Magazine, the Cliffside Mountain Coaster is on Mount Van Hoevenberg, spanning nearly one and a half miles in length. It literally follows directly next to the 1932 and 1980 Olympic bobsled track.

There's also a zipline, a gondola, an indoor bobsled and skeleton track, a cross-country biking experience, and Olympic Center tours, just in case the thrill of a mountain coaster isn't quite your speed, pardon the pun.

You drive your own coaster car, so you can control your speed in either a single car or a two-person car.

By the way, if you want to drive just three hours south into Massachusetts, you can ride the is the third-longest mountain coaster in the country.

The Thunderbolt Mountain Coaster is nestled right in the Berkshires, just under a mile long.

If you end up needing a thrill on the two longest ones in the world, then according to the Love the Mountains website, you'll have to travel to Andorra, a tiny country situated in the Pyrenees mountain range between Spain and France.

The longest one in the world is the Tobotronc and is almost three and a half miles long.

The Meiders Alpine Mountain Coaster in Meiders, Austria, is the steepest and second longest at just over two-and-a-half miles long.

Back here in the United States, the second-longest mountain coaster in the country is the Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster in Tennessee around a mile long.

