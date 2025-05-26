‘Oh, for Pete’s Sake!’ But Who Exactly Is Pete?

"Oh for Pete's sake" or "For the Love of Pete" are easy and often-used phrases you or people you know may use to express annoyance, frustration, or over something ridiculous happening.

But what makes Pete so special, and who exactly is this Pete guy?

According to Reader's Digest, “For Pete’s Sake” started in the early 1900s, and the name Pete may be the non-blasphemous way to say "Oh my God," "Jesus Christ," or "For Christ's Sake."

Since St. Peter is a religious figure, St. Peter is shortened to just Pete.

According to the website Days of the Year, there's even a "For Pete’s Sake" day you can celebrate on February 26th each year.

"In the Name of Pete" is another lesser-known version of this euphemism that was considered less offensive than using the lord's name in vain, so to speak.

According to the Plan Sponsor website, while “for Pete’s sake” was first, it prompted “For the love of Pete” in 1906 and “in the name of Pete” in 1942.

For Pete's Sake Day, like many random and seemingly useless days, started in the early 2000s.

According to USA Today, "For Pete's Sake Day" was started by a guy named Tom Roy, a former radio talk show host in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and his wife, Ruth.

How's that for random?

Tom and Ruth submitted the useless holiday to McGraw-Hill's "Chase's Calendar of Events," according to USA Today, and voila, this made-up holiday is now a thing.

