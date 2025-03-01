Will Pumping Your Gas Pedal or Holding It Down Heat Up Your Car Faster?
There's nothing like a toasty, warm car in the winter. Maybe you have a remote start so you can let your car get super cozy before you briskly walk from your home or office and jump inside.
If you're like me, that seat and steering wheel heater is the first thing you turn on because, boy, do they heat up fast. Nothing like that heat radiating up your body.
There are definitely pros to a warm car, but none of them have anything to do with how your car will drive, and in reality, it's actually not good to warm up your car.
At this point, the only time you need to warm up your car is if the windows are covered in ice. Literally, for safety reasons, you have to defrost. Then, you can continue to loosen the ice with your scraper before you hit the road.
Yes, it used to be a thing with older cars and the catalytic converters, so your car would run correctly, but according to the Southern Living website, not anymore unless you have an extremely old car.
Modern engines reach normal operating temperatures extremely quickly. All you need are the five to 10 seconds it takes to start the engine, adjust your mirrors, put on your seat belt, and ensure you have clear visibility through all windows, to safely drive your car.
