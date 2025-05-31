Wanna Live in the Yankee Candle Estate Featuring a Water Park and Bowling Alley?

An indoor water park, tennis and basketball courts, a two-story arcade, bowling alley, clubhouse, pool cabana, spa, two-car barns, and two guest houses are all located on these park-like grounds, which feature fountains, pergolas, ponds, and waterfalls.

Just, WOW.

The spa is 55,000 square feet, and the indoor water park is inspired by the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Additionally, there's a 4,000-square-foot stage where bands such as Hall & Oates, The Doobie Brothers, and KC & The Sunshine Band have performed. I wonder if they played golf on the nine-hole course while they were there?

To get around, the family uses golf carts if they don't feel like ambling along the many pathways. That's because this sprawling western Massachusetts compound spans more than 60 acres of land, encompassing 120,000 square feet of space and eight buildings in total.

Oh, just wait until you see the photos.

Listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, it was owned by the late Yankee Candle founder, Michael James Kittredge II, who passed it on to his son. Once listed at $23 million, it's in the town of Leverett, an hour north of Hartford, Connecticut, and two hours west of Boston.

The listing now states "price upon request." Is this because it's not selling and has been on the market for at least a year? It's in stunning condition, so it appears it's just going to take a specific buyer, as most multi-million dollar homes at this level do.

The main house itself is smaller than the spa at 25,000 square feet and has two kitchens. In total, there are 16 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms. Hosting guests, colleagues, and philanthropic events is a breeze in this sanctuary, all of which were big parts of Michael's lifestyle, and showroom-style garages with his car collection.

Mick, Michael's son, who founded Kringle Candle Company with his father in 2009, is selling the home after his father passed away just before the pandemic.

Okay, let's take a tour now.