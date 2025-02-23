You Can Adopt Dogs That Flunked the Police Academy for Being Too Nice

Not all puppy dogs are created equal.

Some are just too friendly and would rather cuddle and play than enforce the law with their two-legged police partners. They tried their little hearts out but just couldn't quite cut it.

Awwwwwwwwwww.

This is where you come in to give these dogs who flunked the police academy a forever home.

It will take a bit of extra work on your end since they don't just land in rescue shelters around the country like other surrendered dogs.

Boston Police Department Facebook Boston Police Department Facebook loading...

According to the MSN website, this unexpected avenue is through the TSA Canine Training Center. These puppies who become police training academy drop-outs after failing the rigorous police training for being so darn sweet are all waiting for you in Texas through the TSA adoption program.

According to the TSA, it's crucial that these pups filled with exuberance and boundless affection are properly placed so the rules are strict. Personally, I'd expect nothing less from the TSA.

You go through an interview process only after you've met the following requirements.

You must have a fenced-in yard at the time of applying.

There should be no intention of moving within six months of adopting a dog.

Homes must abide by all local pet ordinances.

You must agree to provide the dog with appropriate medical care, exercise, training, and companionship.

All existing pets in the home must have current vaccinations and preventive care.

The age of children in the home will be taken into consideration when selecting a dog.

According to the TSA adoption program, if you're approved, you will have to travel to San Antonio, where all the pups live until adoption.

Click here for all the info you need if you're interested in making one of these four-legged furry friends a part of your family.

By the way, adoption is free.

